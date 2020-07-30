Confederate Flag With ‘Extremist’ Symbols Raised at Kentucky Middle School
NOT COOL
School officials in Lexington, Kentucky, are investigating after a Confederate flag emblazoned with “extremist” symbols was raised on the flagpole of a middle school on Wednesday morning. “The flag had been written on and contained symbols associated with far-right anti-government extremist movements as well as slogans disparaging police officers,” Lisa Deffendall, a spokeswoman for the Fayette County school district, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. She said the flag was promptly removed after staff at Bryan Station Middle School was notified around 8 a.m. It was not immediately clear who was on the premises, as the school has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, though some sports teams have reportedly resumed practice. School officials have asked the public to come forward with any tips they might have about who raised the flag. “This is a cowardice act and we denounce this abhorrent behavior in the strongest of terms,” said Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk.