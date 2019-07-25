CHEAT SHEET
OUT OF LUCK
Confederate Railroad Loses Second Gig in Less Than a Month Over Confederate Flag Image
Country-rock group Confederate Railroad has lost its second gig playing at a summer fair in less than a month due to its depiction of the Confederate flag in its logo. The band was set to play at the Ulster County Fair in New York on August 1, but the county has cancelled the appearance, USA Today reports. “The Ulster County Fair must be an event that everyone can enjoy while representing the values of all members of our community,” Ulster County executive Pat Ryan said in a prepared statement. “Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration.” Earlier this month, an appearance by the band at a state fair in Illinois was cancelled. Frontman Danny Shirley stands by the band’s usage of the emblem, telling USA Today it represents his heritage. “I’ve done nothing wrong,” Shirley said. “I love the part of the country I’m from, and I will never apologize for that.” The band’s name reportedly pays homage to a steam locomotive commandeered by the Union during the Civil War.