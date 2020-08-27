Read it at Belleville News-Democrat
A controversial Louisiana statue of a Confederate soldier that has been central to a local dispute for months was toppled overnight—by Hurricane Laura’s 130 mph winds. Posts on social media Thursday morning showed the sculpture, named the South’s Defenders Monument, crumpled to its granite steps amid tree branches and other storm debris in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse in Lake Charles. Local officials reportedly voted to keep the statue up recently, despite petitions and protests.