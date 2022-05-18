Confessed Capitol Rioter Wins Local GOP Primary

CHEAT SHEET
A woman who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 won a local primary race in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Dawn Bancroft beat her opponent Danielle Labrake for Doylestown Borough second district committeewoman. Last year, Bancroft pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanor charges for her participation in the Capitol insurrection and told investigators that she entered the building through a broken window. Now, Bancroft has a chance at winning a local seat.