Killer Behind Notorious Florida Cold Case Being Eyed as Possible Serial Killer
‘HATRED FOR WOMEN’
Just over 30 years after Linda Little’s disappearance, her admitted murderer Michael Townson, 53, is being investigated by authorities as a possible serial killer. Townson, who was indicted for Little’s October 1991 disappearance from Daytona Beach where she worked as a waitress, is already serving a life sentence for bludgeoning a woman to death with a steel pipe in 2007. But the convicted criminal is now at the center of another murder in central Florida, and “at least one” in Tennessee after he implicated himself in the cases during a full confession to Little’s murder, said Daytona Beach Detective David Dinardi. “He spoke to investigators from many different agencies,” Dinardi said. “To me, he briefly mentioned a couple of other ones, but he didn’t really. Mostly, we focused on Linda.” Townson allegedly blamed his “hatred for women” for a lack of protection from a childhood of sexual abuse at the hands of his father and grandfather.