‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Dies at 55

In-N-Out Burger has reportedly removed the number ‘67’ from its ticket-based ordering system after losing patience with the hordes of teenagers lining up to cause chaos once the number is called. An employee at a California-based branch of the fast-food chain told People that the number had been quietly retired, along with the number ‘69.’ The move comes after ‘6-7’ became a viral trend amongst children and teens earlier this year. Throngs of youngsters hang around counters and burst into loud, disruptive celebrations when the number is called. The phrase, which doesn’t really mean anything, is associated with several pieces of viral brainrot, the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, and NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6ft 7in tall. Dictionary.com immortalized the phrase as their word of the year for 2025, defining it as “a viral, ambiguous slang term that has waffled its way through Gen Alpha social media and school hallways.” Steve Johnson, director of Lexicon of the Dictionary Media Group, described the phrase, “Something that you would have thought would have gone away, it just kept on growing larger and larger, snowballing into kind of like a cultural phenomenon.”
Kate Winslet revealed the bizarre request Eminem had for her when she hosted SNL in October 2004. “This is a story I’ve never, never told,” Winslet said on The Graham Norton Show about the “Lose Yourself” singer, who was the musical guest for the episode. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom,” she said. Norton asked if it was with a handheld razor, to which Winslet said, “Well, he did. He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly!” Winslet also explained that it was “absolutely terrifying” to host the show because she only had 24 hours to prepare her SNL monologue—which included a song and tap dance number—as she was in the middle of a press tour for Finding Neverland. Additionally, Winslet was nervous as the infamous lip-syncing incident, in which Ashlee Simpson used a prerecorded track for her musical guest performance, had happened the week prior. Simpson spoke about the incident in 2024 on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast, explaining that she had “two nodules beating against each other” and couldn’t perform at the time, but felt pressured by higher-ups to lip-sync.
Friends were reportedly forced to call emergency services after comic Andy Dick apparently suffered a drug overdose while sitting on a set of steps on a Hollywood street, according to TMZ. One person, the outlet reported, was heard screaming for the comedian to “wake up” as another phoned an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident, reportedly said Dick was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported Dick, 59, was given a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses. TMZ also said it has since spoken with Dick, who confirmed he was OK without elaborating on what happened. The city’s police department also attended the scene on Tuesday. Dick is known to have suffered with substance abuse in the past, and also has a highly publicized history of encounters with law enforcement. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.
An ER nurse has suffered paralysis in both legs and a fractured spine after the final day of her vacation went horribly wrong. Kiara Diaz, 29, is now stranded in Costa Rica after suffering a 15-foot fall while trekking. She had been due to fly back to Worcester, Massachusetts, at the weekend, but is unable to leave the Central American nation due to her injuries. Her brother, Gindember Diaz, told WCVB that his sister had “stepped backward” at the El Miro site, an abandoned hotel, without realizing there was a drop behind her. He told the network she broke both her collarbone and spine, injuries that have left her temporarily paralyzed, adding, “She just wants to get back to the United States. That’s the biggest thing.” According to NBC Boston, pal Samantha Cruz said emergency crews took around two hours to get to her, but fortunately, the friends she was with were both nurses. Cruz said, “They spent two hours on the floor, taking turns stabilizing her spine because they didn’t want her to move at all. They didn’t know the extent of her injuries at that point.” A GoFundMe has been set up to help Diaz and her family. She is scheduled for more surgery next week.
‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Dies at 55
Madeleine Sophie Wickham, better known by her pen name, Sophie Kinsella, died on Wednesday at age 55. The British writer was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2022. She shared the news of her health condition on social media in 2024, thanking her readers for their support. Known for the hit Shopaholic book series, Kinsella sold more than 50 million copies of her work. The first and second of these books were adapted into the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic starring Isla Fisher. Kinsella’s family announced her death on social media, writing, “She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy. We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.” The family added that Kinsella “took nothing for granted,” including “the extraordinary success of her writing career.”
Donald Trump has had a good laugh about “affordability,” discarding it as a “hoax,” while also saying nothing was a “higher priority.” The president was speaking at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania to soothe voters’ anguish about the economy and address claims he’s too focused on foreign policy. “Prices are coming down very substantially. But they have a new word, they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability,” Trump said, throwing his arms wide and putting on a hard-to-pin-down accent. He added, “So they look at the camera and say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’” He then got distracted by someone in the crowd enticing him to run for an unconstitutional third term. He used that to segue into hawking hats, which also call for “four more years.” Elsewhere in the speech, he said, “I have no higher priority than making America affordable again.” The president has repeatedly claimed that the economy is on the rise, insisting that the cost of groceries and energy has become more affordable. Yet numerous polls and even government data have suggested the contrary. Meanwhile, he has laid any financial woes Americans may have at the feet of Democrats.
Canada has become the latest country to capitalize on the ongoing brain drain under Trump. It has announced a $1.2 billion initiative to attract over 1,000 doctors, researchers, and scientists in fields targeted by the current administration’s restrictive immigration policies and funding cuts. While not naming the U.S. directly, the decade-long plan targets professionals currently facing heightened scrutiny in America, including academics and H-1B visa holders. “As other countries constrain academic freedoms and undermine cutting-edge research, Canada is investing in—and doubling down on—science,” said Mélanie Joly, Canada’s industry minister. Among the incentives is an “accelerated pathway” to permanent residency for foreign doctors with Canadian work experience and fast-track applications for H-1B visa holders. The U.S. has implemented a steep $100,000 fee for some H-1B applicants, disrupting fields such as rural healthcare and the tech sector, which are reliant on a steady stream of overseas workers. The move sees Canada join nations like France, China, and Austria in actively courting displaced American scientific talent and positioning itself as a global safe haven for innovation and discovery.
Astonishing footage has emerged of the moment a light aircraft bounced off the roof of a car on a Florida highway. A 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a Beechcraft 55 hit her Toyota Camry as it attempted an emergency landing on I-95 between Orlando and Cape Canaveral on Monday. Footage of the incident shows the twin-engine plane dropping directly onto the car’s roof, before bouncing off in front of it and skidding to a stop on top of the barrier dividing the interstate. WESH 2 reports that the National Transportation Safety Board said the flight was instructional, with two 27-year-olds on board, and had taken off from Merritt Island. The network added that the pilots reported losing power in both engines and that, while no one was seriously hurt in the incident, the NTSB had launched an investigation. “We’re thinking it’s trying to make a safe landing on the highway,” an eyewitness in the car that gathered the footage told WESH 2. “Boom, front tire goes right onto the car that’s right in front of us, it was so scary. Debris started coming at us, we had to swerve out of the way.” Florida Highway Patrol and the FAA are also involved in the investigation.
President Donald Trump complained about the hours he works while simultaneously bragging about his excellent results in a lengthy late-night Truth Social rant. “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!” he raged in the post. “My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best.” The president went on to list his accomplishments, including stopping eight wars and therefore “saving many millions of lives in the process,” as well as creating “the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country,” before boasting about the results of his multiple cognitive assessments. He called for the “seditious” New York Times to cease publication following the release of a report that analyzed Trump’s decreased working hours and public appearances compared to his first term. The president has faced increased scrutiny of his fitness for office and his sleep schedule. He has been photographed seemingly dozing off during multiple high-profile meetings and public appearances. He has also dodged questions about why he needed to undergo an MRI during his October physical exam, with the White House eventually claiming it was due to his advanced age.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is fronting a new ad blasting Donald Trump’s “authoritarian presidency” and calling on Americans to “speak up.” In the video for advocacy group Home of the Brave, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia before moving to the U.S., says, “I defected from a totalitarian regime, and like hell am I going to be cowed again. I’m so proud to be an American, but I’m embarrassed for what Trump is doing to our country.” Navratilova, 69, adds, “I am p----d as hell about people capitulating to Trump. This was the freest country in the world when I defected in 1975. If this was the situation for me now, I would definitely not choose to live here.”
The group says the ad is part of a campaign highlighting harms it attributes to Trump’s second term and features first-person testimonies from ordinary Americans, alongside other high-profile figures speaking out.