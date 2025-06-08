An unnamed woman has died in Texas after succumbing to a terrifying brain-eating amoeba. It is believed the woman was infected with Naegleria fowleri, after using tap water in a sinus rinse. A case report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the use of non-boiled water from her RV’s water system in the sinus-clearing device is the likely cause of infection. “The tank had been filled with water collected on an unknown date before the patient’s purchase of the RV 3 months earlier,” the report reads. Lab tests later confirmed the presence of N. fowleri in her brain fluid. The amoeba lives in warm, freshwater around the world and, while infection is rare, enters the body through the nasal passage, causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis or PAM. Fewer than 10 people contract the disease in the U.S. each year, but it is fatal in almost everyone who does. The CDC recommends the use of distilled, sterile, or boiled and cooled tap water for nasal irrigation.
Confused Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus at Film Premiere
Miley Cyrus appeared on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote the release of her new film, Something Beautiful, but her fans in attendance wanted more. Screaming fans interrupted an onstage Q&A with the film’s cast and crew with shouts of “Sing! We paid $800!” and “We thought this was a concert!” Video captured of the event shows Cyrus looking uncomfortable as producer Panos Cosmatos and co-writers/co-directors Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter try to answer questions about the film over the sound of jeers. One fan interrupted with a shout of “Are you actually gonna sing?” and the 32-year-old eventually relented with a few bars of her 2009 hit “The Climb” as demanded. The fans’ behavior has been branded “rude” and “entitled” by online commentators. Cyrus released Something Beautiful, her ninth studio album, on May 30. The film is an accompanying visual that will be released in theaters on June 12.
Khaby Lame, who at 162 million followers boasts the largest fan base of any account on TikTok, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on June 6, Men’s Journal reports. After contacting ICE for confirmation, the agency confirmed to Men’s Journal that it had detained Lame at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, on June 6 for immigration violations. According to the statement from ICE, Lame, who is Senegalese and Italian, entered the U.S. on April 30 and overstayed his visa. In the email, ICE wrote, “Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.” Fans became concerned after a conservative influencer tweeted that his report had resulted in Lame’s arrest. Bo Loudon tweeted a screenshot of the ICE arrest database showing Lame’s details, but a search using the details in the image yielded no results. While Lame has not made a public statement, he has continued posting to social media since the news broke, including posting photos from his time in the U.S.
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs have once again demanded that the judge in his sex trafficking case declare a mistrial. This time, the defense team is arguing that evidence presented by Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, is “demonstrably false,” prejudicing the judgment of the jury. Bongolan claims she was dangled from a 17th-floor apartment in Los Angeles by Combs in 2016, but the defense team has evidence suggesting their client was in New York at the time. Defense lawyers unsuccessfully pushed for a mistrial last month over destruction of evidence. “The government knew or should have known this testimony was perjured, and that Ms. Bongolan could not possibly have been injured by Mr. Combs,” defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote in a letter filed on Saturday. If granted, the trial would be terminated, and the entire case would need to be retried. Combs faces life in prison for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Prosecutors are expected to file a response to the mistrial claim on Monday.
In an exclusive interview with People, Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley shared that “everyone is very committed” to making a third season of the hit HBO show happen, six years after the second season aired. “We’re hoping it happens,” Kelley told the magazine at the Gotham TV Awards. “We had a great time doing the first two seasons, and we all want to do it again.” Despite these hopes, nobody in the star-studded cast—including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern or Zoë Kravitz—is “under contract” yet. As Kelley explained, “You need to corral a lot of high-caliber talent and their publicists, but everyone is very committed to it.” The show, based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling 2014 novel, premiered on HBO in 2017, with the second following in 2019. Its first season won eight Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.
Coco Gauff went home triumphant Saturday after a tense French Open final against Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, 27. Gauff, 21, was so overjoyed with the first-time victory that she collapsed onto the clay after winning her last point: “Oh my God,” she said. “Oh my God.” Exhausted and covered in clay, Gauff made a heart gesture to her mom in the audience. She then laid flat on the ground, looking toward the sky. Gauff, the No. 2 seed, prevailed over No. 1 seed Sabalenka after a wild and dramatic match that culminated in a historic win despite chaotic weather. Sabalenka said that the loss would “hurt so much” but congratulated Gauff: ”In these terrible conditions, showing such terrible tennis in the final, this really hurts. Anyway, Coco congrats, in these tough conditions you were a better player than me." Born Cori Dionne Gauff, the professional American tennis player has climbed in the rankings to win the first French open since Serena Williams in 2015. It’s her second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 U.S. Open. The match, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes in 30 mph wind, ended with a final score of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.
And just like that... Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, 60, has finally put to bed all the rumors that she dated her co-star Chris Noth during the show’s five-year run. Although Davis, as the preppy Charlotte York, rarely shared the screen with Noth’s character, Mr. Big, in the original run of the show, rumors swirled that they were having their own Sex and the City-styled love affair off screen. Davis brought up Mr. Big’s suave ways during an episode of her Are You a Charlotte podcast with special guest, rapper Meghan Thee Stallion. Stallion revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she had only just started watching the show recently, leading to a conversation with Davis about the characters she identifies with the most. Davis—who has reprised her role as Charlotte in the show’s revival, And Just Like That— posted a clip of the conversation to her Instagram. The clip prompted a commentator to ask, “Maam didn’t you date him??” To which Davis replied, “No i didnit!!!” Noth, 70, has since seen his Mr. Big character scrubbed from the revival as sexual misconduct allegations ramped up against him in 2023. Noth has denied such allegations.
Singer and founding member of Atlantic Starr, Wayne Lewis, has died at 68. His band shared the tragic news on Facebook, adding that Lewis passed away on Thursday. “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect [their] privacy.” The cause of death was not announced. Lewis, who was beloved by some fans as a “voice of a generation,” was known for R&B hits like “Always” and “Secret Lovers.” The keyboard player and icon of 80s music formed the New York-based group in 1976. He started the band with his brothers, David and Jonathan. David was a singer and guitarist, while Jonathan was a keyboardist and trombonist. The band’s smash hits frequently made their way up the pop charts and Atlantic Starr was hailed for its catchy tunes. The band still continues to perform today, and released their 13th album “Metamorphosis” in 2017. Lewis was a loyal member of the band until the end of his life.
Olympian Simone Biles isn’t one to back down from a fight. The gymnast, 28, went head-to-head with OutKick contributor Riley Gaines, 25, after she called out a Minnesota high school softball team that had a transgender pitcher. Marissa Rothenberger, a trans teen who led her high school to a state championship, was featured in a social media photo after the game. Gaines drew attention to the fact that the comments on the photo were turned off, and immediately decided to make a snarky comment: “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” she wrote. Biles, who saw the interaction online, decided to go to bat for Rothenberger. “All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” she wrote to Gaines, referencing the fact that Gaines competed against trans swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022. Biles added that Gaines was “truly sick” for her comments and added: “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports... But instead... You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” She added in another post: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines responded by calling Biles a “male-apologist,” and added: “Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028.”
Actor Steve Guttenberg, 66, has revealed that he and Caitlyn Jenner, 75, were asked to stuff their shorts while filming the 1980 movie Can’t Stop the Music. “I did wear really skimpy shorts,” Guttenberg told Page Six, saying movie producer, Allan Carr, asked him and Jenner to “stuff our shorts with socks to make it look a little bigger.” “We didn’t need it by the way. I mean I told Alan, ‘No need for a sock!’” he said. Guttenberg starred in a string of hit movies including the Police Academy series, Cocoon and Short Circuit. He made headlines earlier this year of his heroic efforts during the California wildfires when he took it upon himself to move abandoned cars so fire trucks could drive down streets. Guttenberg is currently playing a serial killer in the Lifetime original movie, Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story.