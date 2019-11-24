CHEAT SHEET
Dozens Dead After Plane Crashes Into Homes in Democratic Republic of the Congo
A plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the eastern city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing at least 26 people, according to the government. The small 19-seat passenger plane crashed into residential homes near the Goma airport and killed 17 passengers, two crew members, and seven residents, the Ministry of Transportation said. The AP reports that the Dornier 228-200 plane was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni, about 220 miles north of Goma. A Busy Bee maintenance worker at the scene blamed a “technical problem” for the crash, local news website actualite.cd quoted him as saying. Richard Mangolopa, a Goma airport official, told The Guardian that no survivors were expected from the disaster.