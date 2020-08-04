Congrats, Philanderers: Sexual Hijinks Won’t Slow Your Path to the White House

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Achilles’ heel is located nowhere near a person’s foot but rather higher up, as many U.S. presidents and presidential contenders can attest. Stories of illicit sex—including sexual assault—have wafted around our political leaders since the days of the Founders. But if past is prologue, presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden needn’t worry about the allegations of his former staffer Tara Reade, who claims that in 1993 he pushed her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers. As I explore in my forthcoming book, Sex with Presidents, we Americans have gasped in outrage at the bad sexual behavior of political candidates and then blithely ignored them at the ballot box, voting instead on the issues.

As a 25-year-old bachelor, Thomas Jefferson assaulted his best friend’s wife who, according to one account, defended her virtue with a pair of scissors. A widower 20 years later, he began a long-term sexual relationship with the enslaved Sally Hemings when she was between 14 and 16, a relationship many today would consider rape, though at the time her race was the scandal. The tabloid press gleefully trumpeted the story during the 1804 election, but most voters didn’t care. Jefferson won re-election on a strong economy, low taxes, and the triumph of the Louisiana Purchase, with which he had doubled the size of the U.S. with a pen stroke.

Ten years before he ran for president in 1884, Grover Cleveland raped a virtuous widow, impregnated her, forcibly took their son from her and gave him up for adoption, and sent her against her will to an insane asylum. When, during the presidential campaign, his victim told her story to the press, Cleveland didn’t bother to deny it. His political opponents heckled him on stage and in the press with, “Ma! Ma! Where’s my Pa?”