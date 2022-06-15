Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Ban Saying It Violates Jews’ Religious Freedom
ACT OF FAITH
A synagogue has filed a lawsuit claiming that a new law banning abortions in Florida violates the religious freedom of Jews. The controversial law, which prohibits terminations after 15 weeks of gestation and is set to come into effect July 1, has also been opposed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach for breaching privacy protections enshrined in the state’s constitution. The synagogue’s lawsuit argues that Jewish teachings say that abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman,” along with other reasons. “As such, the act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and this violates their privacy rights and religious freedom,” it continues.