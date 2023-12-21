There May be a SECOND Capitol Hill Sex Tape: Report
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Turns out having sex on Capitol Hill, filming it, and posting it to social media might be more common a habit than previously believed. Footage of a man masturbating in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol was obtained by Semafor, which reported Wednesday that the clip circulated on Snapchat last year. Another Snapchat clip, a screenshot of which was viewed by the outlet, apparently shows two men having sex. Semafor reported that Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) was told soon after the videos were posted that one of the participants was a member of his staff. A spokesperson for the Republican congressman confirmed to the outlet that reports of “purported, unbecoming behavior” by a senior staffer had prompted an investigation last year, but that “no conclusive evidence” had been found. The unnamed staffer denied to Semafor that he’d participated in the videos and disputed Newhouse’s office’s version of events. The aide said he departed Congress last summer on good terms for reasons unrelated to the investigation.