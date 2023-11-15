Congress Investigating Apple’s Jon Stewart Cancellation
Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ series was abruptly canceled last month and Congress wants answers. In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the bipartisan leadership of the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Competition with the Chinese Communist Party wrote, “While companies have the right to determine what content is appropriate for their streaming service, the coercive tactics of a foreign power should not be directly or indirectly influencing these determinations.” The move comes after a report from The New York Times that claimed future episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart around China and artificial intelligence played into Apple’s decision to ax the show. The committee indicated that it had also reached out to Stewart as part of its investigation.