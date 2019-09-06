CHEAT SHEET
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
Congress Investigates Vice President Pence’s Trip to Trump Golf Resort in Ireland
Two congressional committees have opened investigations into Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, as well as President Trump’s promotion of the Trump National Doral Miami as a U.S. venue to host the G-7 summit. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Committee on the Judiciary on Friday announced they have requested documents from the president, vice president, and other Trump administration officials over whether the two incidents were possible violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. Pence stayed in Doonbeg this week during a trip to Dublin—some 180 miles away in County Clare. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House oversight committee, said in a statement Friday: “The committee does not believe that U.S. taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies.” Meanwhile, Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary committee, called President Trump’s pitch to host the next G-7 summit at his Miami golf property—and its potential violation of the foreign and domestic Emoluments Clause of the Constitution—“of grave concern to the committee as it considers whether to recommend articles of impeachment.”