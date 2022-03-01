Congress’ Jan. 6 Panel Wants to Hear From Six More Trump Allies
ROGUE’S GALLERY
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday it has subpoenaed half a dozen more people tied to former President Donald Trump and his camp’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those asked by the House panel to turn over documents and testify include Cleta Mitchell, a prominent conservative lawyer who did “volunteer” work for Trump, including participating in the infamous Jan. 2 phone call the then-president made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. On the call, Trump—backed up by Mitchell—demanded Raffensperger “find 11,780 votes” to reverse the state’s election results. Also of interest to the House panel is “Stop the Steal” attorney Kurt Olsen, who reportedly attempted to convince the Department of Justice to overturn the election at Trump’s behest. Olsen also had multiple phone conversations with Trump the day of the insurrection, according to the committee. Among the others listed on the docket are Christina Bobb, a One America News Network anchor, and Phillip Kline, who allegedly organized a meeting between Trump and more than 300 state legislators in order to distribute their “evidence” of election fraud.