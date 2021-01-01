Congress Overrides a Trump Veto—for The First Time in His Presidency
FINAL REBUKE
The Senate on Friday voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the defense spending bill—the first time that’s happen during his presidency. Four days after the House overrode the veto, the Senate voted 81 to 13 to approve the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would increase salaries for soldiers and allocate more benefits for Vietnam War Veterans. As a result of both the Senate and House achieving a two-thirds majority, the bill will become law without Trump’s approval.
Trump vetoed the sweeping measure on Dec. 23 after lawmakers refused to include a provision that would repeal Section 230, an internet liability law that protects several major social media companies. “Section 230 facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online, which is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity,” Trump said then. Trump has issued eight vetoes during his presidency, all of which have been allowed to stand.