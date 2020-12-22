CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Congress Passes ‘Historic’ $900 Billion COVID Relief Bill
FINALLY
Read it at USA Today
Months after many Americans received $1,200 stimulus checks, more relief is finally on the way. The Senate passed a huge COVID-19 relief package late Monday, hours after the House did the same, adding $900 billion to a $1.4 trillion spending package that was intensely debated. It’s expected to send $600 checks to many Americans and help thousands of small businesses, though it does not include student loan relief, CNBC reports: Mandatory payments are scheduled to resume in February after a COVID pause. The text of the massive 5,600-page bill was released just hours before the vote, and President Trump is expected to sign it into law.