Congress Releases $1.7 Trillion Funding Bill as Government Shutdown Nears
BIG DEAL
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement early Tuesday on a proposed $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government until September 2023. The mammoth “omnibus” package will need to pass by Friday to avoid a potential government shutdown. Across 4,155 pages, the proposed measure contains funding for some of President Joe Biden’s key policy agendas, including another $44.9 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine and $858 billion in defense funding. It would also ban TikTok on government devices and change the way presidential electoral votes are counted in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “Despite having a little more work to do, the omnibus continues heading in the right direction,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday as the bill was being finished.