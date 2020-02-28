Congress Schedules Briefing on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan With Kushner
The House Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a briefing with Jared Kushner on the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, according to a letter reviewed by The Daily Beast. The briefing is scheduled for March 4.
“Among the topics members may wish to address are the Administration’s strategy to bring the parties to the negotiating table and the extent to which the Administration’s approach could bring about a peaceful sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” wrote Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)—the top two members of the committee—in a letter inviting members to attend.
Spokespersons for Engel and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Kushner has committed to attend the briefing. A spokesperson for McCaul declined to comment. Kushner led the work to assemble the plan, and the administration rolled it out last month. Palstinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas promptly lambasted the plan, as The Wall Street Journal reported. “We say a thousand times, no, no, no to the deal of the century,” he said, per the paper. Kushner, meanwhile, told CNN that the Palestinians would “screw up another opportunity” if they didn’t accept the deal.