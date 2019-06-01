Congress Weighs Letting Guantánamo Prisoners into U.S. for Medical Care

As detainees at the Guantánamo Bay prison age and the facility considers hospice care for its inmates, Congress has once again taken up the issue of allowing wartime prisoners to travel stateside for emergency medical care not currently available in Cuba, The New York Times reports. After seven years of attempts to pass such a provision, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved it in part of a larger bill. It is unclear if President Trump would approve a bill that included such a provision. For the past decade, Congress has prohibited any Guantánamo detainees to be transferred to the United States for any reason.