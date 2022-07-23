Congressional Black Caucus Wants a Word With Sesame Place About Rosita
S IS FOR SUBPOENA?
The Congressional Black Caucus has formally requested a meeting with Sesame Place leadership after a video of the park’s “Rosita” mascot ignoring two Black children went viral earlier this week. More videos have since emerged that seem to capture more of the same behavior among the park’s mascots. The park has issued three apologies as the story continues to gain traction on social media. The CBC’s statement, reported Saturday in The Hill, reads in part: “Sesame Street is one of the nation’s highest-rated TV shows that, at one time, more than 95 percent of all American Preschoolers watched. So, naturally, Sesame Place should be where all children can go to have fun and celebrate. Sadly, that has not been the case.” The group recognized the park’s previous apologies but said it’s requesting the meeting due to the “gravity of the situation and lack of responsibility at all levels.”