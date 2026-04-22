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1

Congressman Dies as He Was Seeking Re-Election

LONGTIME LEGISLATOR
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.22.26 1:27PM EDT 
Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. David Scott (D-GA) (C) addresses a news conference about health care reform with Chair Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) (2nd R), Sen. Roland Burris (D-IL) (L) and other members at the U.S. Capitol September 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. Lee said the caucus expects President Barack Obama to show support for a "robust" public option during his speech to Congress tonight.
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. David Scott (D-GA) (C) addresses a news conference about health care reform with Chair Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) (2nd R), Sen. Roland Burris (D-IL) (L) and other members at the U.S. Capitol September 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. Lee said the caucus expects President Barack Obama to show support for a "robust" public option during his speech to Congress tonight. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Georgia Rep. David Scott died at age 80 as he was seeking re-election for his 13th term, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His cause of death has not been released. The Democrat served 12 terms in office and announced a re-election campaign despite challenges from his own party. The South Carolina-born politician was raised in Florida but built a successful billboard advertising business with his wife in Georgia, where he spent most of his adult life. Scott soon became a fixture in public office, beginning as a Democrat in the Georgia House and Senate in the 1970s before being elected to the U.S. House in 2002 to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. The Democratic representative made history in Congress as the first Black man to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Scott was known for advocating for Georgia farmers and fighting to fund historically Black colleges. He also sponsored annual job and health fairs throughout his tenure, which made him very popular with his constituents.

Read it at AJC

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2
Vehicle Slams Into Train Leaving 11 Injured
COMMUTER CHAOS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.22.26 11:51AM EDT 
Metro train
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

A maintenance vehicle collided with a stationary commuter train in downtown Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, leaving 11 people injured, transit officials said. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when the work vehicle struck a Silver Line train that had stopped at Metro Center station, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Authorities said all reported injuries were non-life-threatening, though no further details on their severity were immediately released. Transit officials warned commuters to expect delays into the morning as crews worked to investigate the collision and clear the scene. To maintain limited service, some trains were forced to share a single track through the affected area, slowing operations systemwide. Officials have not yet said what caused the work vehicle to enter the track or how it came into contact with the train, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Read it at The Associated Press

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Red Heart Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.21.26 3:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

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From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.

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From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.

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3
Fighter Jets Collide After Distracted Pilots Whip Out Their Phones
WINGING IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.22.26 12:16PM EDT 
Two F-15K fighter jets drop bombs on a mountain target during air and ground military exercises on the Seungjin Fire Training Field, in mountainous Pocheon December 23, 2010. North Korea criticised major land and sea military exercises staged by the South on Thursday, but stopped short of threatening a retaliatory strike as tension remained high on the divided peninsula. In a show of military might, South Korea held a major land drill in the Pocheon region, between Seoul and the heavily armed demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. It also continued naval live-fire exercises 100 km (60 miles) south of the maritime border with North Korea. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: IMAGES OF THE DAY MILITARY POLITICS TRANSPORT CONFLICT)
POOL New/REUTERS

Two F-15 fighter jets collided in mid-air after their pilots took videos on their phones. The South Korean jets sustained damage worth more than half a million dollars after coming together over the city of Daegu, according to a report published on Wednesday. The crash took place five years ago during a pilot’s final flight with the unit, Seoul’s Audit and Inspection Board said. It said that taking pictures at such a milestone was “a widespread practice among pilots at the time.” It added that the pilot on their final mission had a good track record before the incident, had been the flight’s wingman, and had taken pictures as they returned to base. Meanwhile, the lead aircraft’s pilot had also asked another aviator on their plane to gather footage. In total, repairs to the lead aircraft’s wing and the wingman’s tail cost the equivalent of around $590,000. The wingman was suspended, and the South Korean air force tried to fine him the equivalent of $540,000. They appealed, and an investigation was launched. The board ruled that they should pay a fraction of the fine, but that the Air Force was responsible for failing to regulate phone use.

Read it at Daily Mail

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4
Carnival Cruise Passenger Lost at Sea After Jumping Overboard
MAN OVERBOARD
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 04.22.26 12:07PM EDT 
The Carnival cruise ship C/V Splendor
The Carnival cruise ship C/V Splendor sits adrift approximately 150 miles (278 km) southwest of San Diego, November 9, 2010, in this photograph released by the U.S. Navy. Ho New/REUTERS

An elderly passenger who reportedly jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off Australia’s coast is presumed lost at sea after authorities suspended a three-day search, officials said. The Queensland Police Service said it was alerted on April 17 to a man in his 70s missing from the Carnival Splendor passenger cruise ship. Around 10:30 p.m. local time, he was reported overboard in waters northeast of Cape Moreton, triggering a search and rescue operation. Carnival confirmed to People that the man “apparently climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard” as the ship sailed from Moreton Island towards Sydney. His family raised the alarm, and CCTV footage later confirmed the incident, the company said, adding that its team was supporting relatives. By April 21, the search was called off. “An extensive search and rescue operation continued for three days,” a QPS spokesperson said, noting the decision could change if new information emerged. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority told the Brisbane Times the search involved two jets, five helicopters, and six surface vessels.

Read it at People

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
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Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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5
PBS Employee Dies After Being Shot Outside Home
TRAGIC LOSS
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.22.26 11:25AM EDT 
Unruh worked for the PBS station in Kansas. Credit: GoFundMe.
Unruh worked for the PBS station in Kansas. Credit: GoFundMe. GoFundMe

A PBS employee who served in the United States Marine Corps has died several days after allegedly being shot by her estranged husband. Ivy Unruh was just 25 years old when police say Joshua Orlando, 29, shot her outside her apartment in Wichita, Kansas. He then called the police to report the shooting. When officers arrived, he was taken into custody and booked in Sedgwick County Jail. His initial charge of aggravated battery was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Unruh worked as an engineer at PBS Kansas, where the station head, Victor Hogstrom, called her “trustworthy” and “very motivated.” Hogstrom also said Unruh worked well with people and was very intelligent. “We’re all missing her from here,” he added. According to police, Unruh and Orlando were still married but had been separated at the time of the killing. The crime is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide. A GoFundMe set up in Unruh’s honor said, “she had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”

Read it at The New York Post

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6
Concerns for 2 PhD Students After Sudden Disappearance
SEARCH UNDERWAY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.22.26 11:36AM EDT 
Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy
University of South Florida Police Department

Two University of South Florida doctoral students and friends, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, have been missing since April 16. Limon, 27, was last seen at his home in Tampa at 9 a.m. last Thursday, while Bristy, also 27, was last seen on campus that same day at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at 10 a.m., according to the University of South Florida Police Department. Limon, who is studying geography, environmental science, and policy, and Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, were both reported missing by a mutual acquaintance late the next afternoon after they could not be reached. Authorities stated, “Missing person reports were initiated, and both individuals were entered into FCIC/NCIC missing persons databases.” Detectives with the University of South Florida Police Department are working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to locate the two students. Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.

Read it at ABC News

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7
Airline Cancels 20,000 Flights Because of Trump’s War
FUELING RESENTMENT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.22.26 11:42AM EDT 
Passengers are silhouetted near airplanes of German airline Lufthansa that are parked at Frankfurt airport July 31, 2008. Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa will scrap about 10 percent of its flights to German and European destinations in the next five days in response to a strike by ground and cabin staff over pay, it said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY)
Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

A major airline group is canceling more than 20,000 flights due to the energy crisis caused by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Lufthansa Group, which has over 300 subsidiaries, including the major German carrier Lufthansa, said the cuts would be made over the next six months to ease the squeeze on it from the fuel shortage and surging prices. Between May and October, the group expects to save 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel, and has already announced which flights are on the chopping block. It comes as Iran has forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping passage off its west coast through which around one-fifth of all of the world’s oil supply flows during peacetime. The closure has caused gas prices to soar, including to more than $4 a gallon at the pump in the U.S., spiking global markets and transferring the pressure of Trump’s war back onto him. Europe, made up largely of countries that are close U.S. allies, is expected to be hardest hit by the strait’s closure, as it gets over 40 percent of its jet fuel supply via it, The New York Times reports, citing Macquarie Group.

Read it at The New York Times

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8
Mystery of Missing Hiker, 61, Ends in Tragedy After Frantic Search
UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.22.26 11:47AM EDT 
STOW, MAINE - JULY 27: Landscape views of the White Mountain National Forest, July 27, outside of Stow, Maine along the New Hampshire border. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A 61-year-old hiker who went missing over the weekend has been found dead. Kent Wood’s family reported the West Roxbury, Massachusetts, man as missing after losing contact with him on Saturday as he hiked in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said his body was found on Tuesday night, five and a half miles from his vehicle on the Kinsman Pond Trail, four days after he arrived at the Lafayette Campground in Lincoln. A search had been launched that morning, which included an Army National Guard Helicopter Team. The department said it was “warm temperatures and clear skies” when he set off Saturday morning, but loved ones lost contact with him that afternoon, and bad weather rolled in the next day. “While gathering information on where to search, rescuers learned that Wood was prepared for warmer conditions and not the 3–5 inches of snow that had fallen between Sunday and Monday,” the department added. Rescuers carried his remains off the trail, arriving Wednesday morning. “It is still winter in the mountains with deep snow, precipitation, and freezing temperatures,” the department added in its warning to visitors.

Read it at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department

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This Smart Litter Box Handles the Dirty Work—So You Don’t Have To
PURR-SONALIZED BUISNESS
Scouted Staff
Published 04.20.26 5:44PM EDT 
Petlibro Luma Smart Litter Box
Petlibro

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.

Luma Smart Litter Box
Buy At Petlibro$600

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The Luma also features in-app AI waste analysis, daily weight updates, built-in fan order controls, and a detachable box for easy rinsing. It can differentiate between cats to learn what each needs as it’s used, making it perfect for multi-cat households. At its core, Petlibro uses thoughtful technology to make hidden pet health signals visible—without adding stress or complexity to daily life.

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9
Spain’s Top Matador Gored by Bull in Comeback Fight
RAGING BULL
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 04.22.26 10:09AM EDT 
Morante de la Puebla
Spanish bullfighter Morante de la Puebla performs during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Juan Medina JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS

Spain’s top matador, José Antonio Morante de la Puebla, has been seriously injured after a bull gored him during a comeback performance in Seville. The bull charged, tossed, and drove its horn into Morante as he lay on the sand during a sold-out show marking his return to the bullring after his shock retirement last year. Doctors said the horn perforated Morante’s rectum, leaving a “very serious” injury that required more than two hours of surgery. He is widely considered to be his generation’s best bullfighter, and has drawn acclaim for his “mastery of the cape” and a certain “mysticism” to his performances, The Times reported. His return had energized Seville’s bullfighting festival, attracting younger audiences and selling out shows. Spain holds roughly 1,500 bullfights annually, however attendance has declined amid growing concerns over animal cruelty. Morante posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital room, captioned “One more step master.”

Read it at The Times

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10
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Who Wrote Classic Hits Dies at 79
STAR AT HIS FEET
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 04.22.26 6:12AM EDT 
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Mason, founding member of the classic rock band Traffic, performs onstage at Saban Theatre on October 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Mason, founding member of the classic rock band Traffic, performs onstage at Saban Theatre on October 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Dave Mason, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who co-founded the iconic U.K. band Traffic, has died at 79. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” a spokesperson for the Mason family said, adding that he died on April 19 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. Fronted by Steve Winwood, Traffic formed in 1967 and forged a psychedelic and blues-influenced rock sound. The band scored worldwide hits with “Feelin’ Alright,” which was later covered by Joe Cocker, and “Hole In My Shoe”. Both songs were written and sung by Mason. After leaving Traffic, Mason embarked on a solo career (including the 1977 hit “We Just Disagree”) and worked with artists including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His family posted on Instagram that Mason passed away after cooking dinner, with his dog Star at his feet. “He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair... A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted.” Last June, Mason cancelled all his future live work due to “ongoing health issues.” No cause of death was announced.

Dave Mason of Traffic playing guitar in the recording studio - at Command Studios in 1971.
Dave Mason in 1971. Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns
Read it at People

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