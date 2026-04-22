Congressman Dies as He Was Seeking Re-Election
Georgia Rep. David Scott died at age 80 as he was seeking re-election for his 13th term, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His cause of death has not been released. The Democrat served 12 terms in office and announced a re-election campaign despite challenges from his own party. The South Carolina-born politician was raised in Florida but built a successful billboard advertising business with his wife in Georgia, where he spent most of his adult life. Scott soon became a fixture in public office, beginning as a Democrat in the Georgia House and Senate in the 1970s before being elected to the U.S. House in 2002 to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. The Democratic representative made history in Congress as the first Black man to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Scott was known for advocating for Georgia farmers and fighting to fund historically Black colleges. He also sponsored annual job and health fairs throughout his tenure, which made him very popular with his constituents.