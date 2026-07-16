MAGA Rep Reveals Nightmare Drunk Driving Arrest

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler has revealed he was once arrested for driving drunk, something he says has haunted him for more than a decade. The New York Republican spoke of the arrest in a local news interview on Wednesday, saying he was arrested for drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day in 2012 after he drove home from New York City after a night of drinking. Lawler, who was 25 at the time, said his arrest occurred as he was coping with news that his father’s cancer had spread. He later resolved the case by pleading guilty to driving while impaired. Now representing one of the nation’s most competitive House districts, Lawler said the arrest remains one of the lowest moments of his life, particularly because his father was a recovering alcoholic. Lawler said he has decided to begin speaking publicly about the incident, including to students, in hopes others will avoid making the same mistake.