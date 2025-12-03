Congressman Mocks ‘Sleepy Don’ After Snoozy Cabinet Meeting

California Rep. Ted Lieu dug into his bag of Trumpisms to mock the president’s struggle to stay awake during Tuesday’s marathon Cabinet meeting.

“Donald Trump is not fit to be President,” wrote Lieu, 56. “Sleepy Don can’t even stay awake at his own televised Cabinet meeting.”

Lieu reposted a trending clip of Trump struggling to keep his eyes open as Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke next to him Tuesday afternoon.

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 2, 2025

Trump, 79, appeared to have difficulty staying awake during the proceedings. He was photographed resting his head on his hand, rubbing his eyes and leaning back with his eyes closed as members of his Cabinet lavished him with praise.

The president’s struggle to listen to his Cabinet members orate comes on the heels of questions about his ability to meet the intense schedule the presidency demands.

US President Donald Trump rests his eyes during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, The New York Times published a report revealing how Trump has made significantly fewer public appearances in his second term, while starting the day at a cushy 10:30 a.m. This was after Trump barely stayed awake during a Nov. 7 Oval Office press conference in which one of the speakers collapsed to the floor.

The White House has insisted that Trump is full of energy, despite multiple videos showing him barely powering through public appearances. On Monday, one day before Trump nodded off during his Cabinet meeting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called The New York Times report “fake news” while deflecting to criticism of Joe Biden, whom Trump had labeled “Sleepy Joe” on the campaign trail.

Leavitt, 28, furiously lashed out over reports that Trump has scaled back his schedule. White House

During the same press briefing, Leavitt said Trump’s MRI, which occurred in October, was a “preventative” measure to check on his heart and abdominal health. Doctors have expressed doubt about the White House’s explanation, noting that it would be highly unusual for a person to undergo an MRI without presenting with signs of illness.

Lieu, a member of the Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee, has been one of the Trump administration’s most prominent critics. In addition to his “Sleepy Don” dig, he slammed the president’s rant against affordability, which came as Trump delivered an irate, 30-minute rambling of his grievances during the meeting.

Ted Lieu has been one of Trump's most vocal critics in Congress. Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images