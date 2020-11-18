Three More Congressmen Test Positive for COVID-19, Making It Seven in a Week

CHEAT SHEET
    Three more members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as an apparent outbreak makes its way through Capitol Hill. Two Colorado congressmen—Democrat Ed Perlmutter, and Republican Doug Lamborn—as well as Republican Dan Newhouse of Washington all announced they had contracted the virus. Overall, this makes seven members of Congress to test positive in the past week, including Reps. Don Young (R-AK), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Tim Walberg (R-MI) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Young—the House’s oldest and longest-serving member—was briefly hospitalized, but was later discharged.