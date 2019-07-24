CHEAT SHEET
Congresswoman to Mueller: You Just ‘Regurgitated’ the Media
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) used a portion of her brief time during Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to point out that the Mueller Report cited numerous media reports. At first it appeared that Rep. Lesko was going to follow-up on Rep. Ted Lieu’s (D-CA) earlier question regarding Mueller’s reliance on a memo from the Office of Legal Counsel instructing him that he could not indict a sitting president (and whether or not he would have indicted if not for the OLC memo). However, Lesko quickly pivoted from that line of questioning to focus on the report’s citations.
“I think you relied a lot on media. I’d like to know how many times you cited The Washington Post in your report?” Lesko asked Mueller. The former special counsel said he did not have that statistic ready, nor did he know how many times the report cited The New York Times or Fox News, which were also mentioned by Rep. Lesko. The congresswoman then told Mueller that he cited The Washington Post “about 60 times,” The New York Times “75 times,” and Fox News “about 25 times.” “I’ve got to say, it looks like volume two is mostly regurgitated press stories. Honestly, there’s almost nothing in volume two that I couldn’t already hear or know simply by having a $50 cable news subscription,” Lesko said. “However, your investigation caused the American taxpayers $25 million.” The congresswoman was cut off before she could get to the bottom of Mueller’s media habits.