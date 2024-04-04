Conjoined Twin and Reality Star Abby Hensel’s Hubby Faces Paternity Suit
WHO’S YOUR DADDY
Just days after the revelation that conjoined twin and reality star Abby Hensel quietly tied the knot in 2021, it’s been reported that her husband, Joshua Bowling, is facing a paternity suit. The suit was filed in Minnesota last October by Bowling’s ex-wife, Annica Bowling, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2019, according to People. The suit names Bowling and another respondent, Gavin Vatnsdal. Court records obtained by the magazine reflect that the results of a genetic test were filed in court last month, but no further details were made publicly accessible. The former couple share a daughter, 8-year-old Isabella, according to People. But the suit is more likely to concern the paternity of a daughter Annica gave birth to in 2020, after her separation from Bowling, according to People. A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for April 19. Abby rose to fame alongside her sister, Brittany Hensel, as children when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996. The pair later starred on the short-lived TLC reality series Abby and Brittany. Abby and Bowling’s marriage was first reported late last month by Today. The couple live in Minnesota, where the Hensel sisters grew up.