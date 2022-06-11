Cops Trying to Solve Cold Case Dig Up the Wrong Corpse

It’s been four decades since the bound and gagged body of a young woman was found in a ditch in East Haven, Connecticut, and cops have never been able to identify her. But new advances in genealogical DNA tracing gave investigators hope they might finally be able to give this Jane Doe a name and possibly find out who killed her. Earlier this week, according to CNN, they dug up a casket they believed would contain her remains—only to find the body of a man inside. “We knew we were up against many challenges, including really, really bad record keeping, and we knew that there would be more bodies and bodies basically put in the ground without any organization or rhyme or reason,” Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said, adding that the team plans to return to the burial ground with sonar so they can find Jane Doe’s metal coffin among the many wood ones.
