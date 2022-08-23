Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.

An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence inflicted on them; in one case, the affidavit says, Grant attacked one of his children with a belt to such an extent that the child was left unable to walk.

Another horrific allegation: One child was locked in a closet as a punishment, and when they needed to go to the bathroom, Grant allegedly gave the child a box to use instead. Afterwards Grant then made the child eat their own feces in front of the other children, according to the affidavit.

On a separate occasion, the document claims that the kids were given a bat that had thumb tacks on it. The children were then allegedly forced to beat each other with it. Another accusation claims that Grant lit firecrackers and put them down one of his kids’ pants. He then watched as the explosives went off, it’s claimed.

Grant was arrested on Aug. 10 and now faces charges that include risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, and intentional cruelty to persons. He was released on a $50,000 court bond and appeared in court a day later. Investigators say Grant is also awaiting a separate trial on similar allegations relating to the original 2020 investigation.