    Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing

    TIMES SQUARE TRAGEDY

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    New York City Police Department members investigate the crime scene.

    Tayfun Coskun/Getty

    The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post.

