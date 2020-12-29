CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut Lawyer Kills His COVID-Positive Wife Then Kills Himself
John Liquori, a well-known divorce lawyer in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, shot and killed his wife on Friday while she was staying at her mom’s house and caring for her dogs while her mom was in the hospital with coronavirus. Liquori shot his wife then laid down on the bed next to her and shot himself. In an odd twist, investigators say Cindy had COVID-19 and her husband may have had it as well. Cindy ran a local store called Cindy’s Soap Shop and had recently pivoted to selling hand sanitizer and face masks—with demand so strong she’d hired extra staff. The Liquoris had one child. Investigators still don’t know what the motive was for the murder-suicide.