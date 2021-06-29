Motel Owner Killed in Front of Children Over $5 Pool Pass: Cops
A Connecticut man shot a motel owner in front of a group of children over an argument about $5, according to police. The Hartford Courant reports that Alvin Waugh, the suspect, allegedly got into an argument with Zeshan Chaundhry over the cost of a pool pass on Sunday afternoon. Waugh’s girlfriend had argued with Chaundhry before their argument spilled outside and he tried to get an employee to lock them outside the building. Waugh returned and briefly argued with Chaundhry before he pulled a gun from his pocket and fired several rounds, according to surveillance video from the building cited by police. Waugh fled the scene and threw his gun into a nearby river before he was arrested by police. He was charged with reckless endangerment, carrying a fireman without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment. Chaundhry was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.