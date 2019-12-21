Connecticut Man Arrested After Making Threats to Teen Questioned in Tessa Majors Murder
Trevor Spring, 31, of Mystic, Connecticut was arrested Friday after posting death threats against a teenager who had been questioned in connection with the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. Spring posted the threats on Reddit on Thursday, in which he wrote, “I do believe that’s black kids murdered her though. That’s the real story. Why don’t you pay attention to that. A black kid 13/14 year old stabbed a white gurl to death for nothing,” he wrote, according to a police report. “Time to exterminate the real problem. Now he was freed by family/lawyer and let loose in HARLEM! I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and ready to fire. Then the parents are next.”
Spring, who was arrested for second-degree threatening and released on $5,000 bond, told investigators that while he did make the threat, he has “no guns, or access to guns, and is not going to harm anyone or drive to New York City as stated.”