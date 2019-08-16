CHEAT SHEET
TRAGEDY AVERTED
Connecticut Man Arrested After ‘Showing Interest’ in Committing Mass Shooting on Facebook: Police
A 22-year-old Connecticut man who police say “showed his interest in committing a mass shooting” on social media was arrested Thursday, with guns, ammunition, and body armor seized from his home. According to Fox 61, Brandon Wagshol was charged with four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines and is being held on a $250,000 bail. Officials said the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Threat Operations Center got a tip that Wagshol was attempting to buy large-capacity magazines from out of state. The Norwalk Police Department and the FBI then launched an investigation, and found he was buying rifle parts online in an attempt to build his own, authorities said. He also allegedly expressed an interest in committing a mass shooting on Facebook. During a Wednesday night search of his home, officials seized two guns that were registered to Wagshol’s father, ammunition, body armor, tactical gear, and a ballistic helmet. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.