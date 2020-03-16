Connecticut Man Charged With Threatening to Murder Rep. Adam Schiff: DOJ

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening to murder Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) last November, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Robert Phelps, 62, was charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats to the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 12, 2019, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office in Connecticut. Prosecutors allege Schiff’s office received a meeting request from Phelps that included the phrase: “…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in.” “In addition, in response to the preferred days of the week for the meeting request, Phelps wrote ‘Measure your Coffin day’'” prosecutors said in a news release. Phelps, who was released on a $25,000 bond, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.