Connecticut Man Says He’ll Turn Himself in if His ‘Wanted’ Poster Gets 15K Likes

A Connecticut man has agreed to turn himself in to police if his “wanted” poster gets 15,000 likes on Facebook. The City of Torrington Police Department posted Joe Simms’ mugshot on Tuesday and encouraged followers to like and share the picture. “[Simms] negotiated with me earlier this week (through Facebook) and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 ‘likes’ on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split),” the post read. “It will be difficult but is doable.” The post then encourages users to share the post on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WUPHF.com (a reference from The Office), and “whatever other platforms are out there.” The department also requested information on Simms’ whereabouts, which would save “everyone from the suspense of the 15K.” According to police, Simms is a 29-year-old man who is wanted after failing to appear for seven different warrants. The post had 9.3k likes as of 4:30 p.m.