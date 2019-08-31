CHEAT SHEET
IMPRESSIVE
Connecticut Man Walking From Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park to ‘Spread Peace’
A Connecticut man is attempting to walk from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in just over a month in an effort to “spread peace.” Al Forte, 76, started walking from the Red Sox-Yankees game in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4 to the Sept. 6 Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park. “I’m doing this to spread the message of praying for peace,” Forte told The Providence Journal. “If we pray for peace, there will be peace, first in ourselves, then our families, then our cities, our country, and the world.” Forte started his trek at New York’s Grand Central Terminal, along with 30 people who walked with him to the baseball game at Yankee Stadium. From the Bronx, he’s been walking alone until the end of each day, where a friend picks him up, drives him to a hotel for the night and takes him back where he left off the next day. He expects to cross the border into Massachusetts by Monday at the latest.