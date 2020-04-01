CHEAT SHEET
    Connecticut Newborn Baby With Coronavirus Dies

    Julia Arciga

    Christopher Furlong/Getty

    A Connecticut newborn baby infected with the coronavirus has died, the state’s governor confirmed on Wednesday. The 6-week-old child—from the Hartford area—was taken to a hospital late last week unresponsive and could not be resuscitated, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive... This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” he said. “This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy.” A 9-month-old baby with coronavirus also died in Illinois recently.

