Connecticut Parents Fight to Have Schools Reopen Without Masks
‘BURDEN’
A pair of Connecticut parents filed an appeal Friday in state court arguing that the requirement for students to wear masks in classrooms as they return to school is unconstitutional, the Hartford Courant reports. The appeal, filed in the New Britain Superior Court, states “requirements regarding the use of face coverings, masks, and face shields in schools ... place an unconstitutional burden and restriction on the Plaintiffs’ fundamental right to an education, and is a denial of their right to equal protection of the law.” The parents, Jenna Matos and Raena Ferguson, called for the state Department of Education to remove the mask mandate from schools and issue an order that schools can have no such requirement in their appeal. “We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court,” a joint statement from the state attorney general’s office and the state Department of Education said. “Masks keep people safe. Please wear your mask.”