Chief Dumps Gun Company Completely After Scary Self-Fire Caught on Cam
‘DON’T FEEL COMFORTABLE’
The police department in Montville, Connecticut, is shelling out big cash to replace all of its Sig Sauer handguns with Glock pistols after a scary misfire during an arrest on Monday, the department announced. The terrifying incident was captured by security footage, which showed a group of officers react in disbelief as the gun fired on its own while still squared in its holster. Nobody was injured in the ordeal, but Chief Wilfred Blanchette announced Thursday the department—that was founded just this month—would eat the cost of $20,000 to replace the Sig Sauer P320s carried by its 35 officers. “I don't feel comfortable with our officers maintaining these guns,” Blanchette said Thursday, according to Police1. Sig Sauer has been under fire recently for producing guns that appear to fire on their own, with dozens of officers filing a slew of lawsuits against the gun maker this year, including the cop involved in Monday’s incident.