U.S. Senator’s Surgery a Success After Breaking Leg at UConn Victory Parade
‘I LOVE A PARADE!’
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Sunday evening that a surgery to repair a broken leg he had suffered the previous day was “completely successful.” The 77-year-old admitted earlier on Twitter that he’d been injured when a fellow reveler tripped and fell on him during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. “What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.” In his Sunday tweet, Blumenthal said he’d started physical therapy, and was “happy to report that I’m planning to be back in D.C. for votes next week.” The Senate is set to reconvene on April 17.