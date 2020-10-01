Emmy-Nominated Anchor Fired for Calling GOP Sen. ‘Uncle Tom’
‘RACIALLY INSENSITIVE’
Emmy-nominated sports anchor Fred Gerteiny, of News 12 Connecticut, has been fired for calling the Republican Party’s sole Black senator, Tim Scott, an “Uncle Tom.” Scott questioned whether Trump misspoke when he told the far-right hate group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate on Tuesday. Gerteiny then tweeted to the senator, “Thanks Uncle Tom,” referring to a person who has betrayed their own culture. “The network released sports reporter, Fred Gerteiny, as a result of a racially insensitive comment,” a statement from News 12 read. “News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company.” His staff page and Twitter account have since been deleted.