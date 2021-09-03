Connecticut State Trooper Killed by Floodwaters as Northeast Ida Deaths Rise to 48
TRAGIC
A Connecticut state trooper was among the 48 people killed as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the Northeast this week. Sgt. Brian Mohl, who has served with the Connecticut State Police since 1994, was driving through a rural area when his car was swept up in floodwaters, authorities said. He notified his team around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but no one heard from him after that. Officials later found his car mostly submerged in a river, with Mohl’s lifeless body nearby. “Every line of duty death is heartbreaking and the loss of Sgt. Mohl is no different. He was outside, in the middle of the night, in horrendous conditions, patrolling the Troop L area,” State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas told The Register Citizen. “He was doing a job he loved and he was taken much too soon.”
The sentiment was shared by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “I was telling everybody ‘stay safe, stay home, let’s ride out this storm.’ That’s not what you do as a trooper,” he said. “As a trooper, you go out and you look and you try to rescue others — take care of them.”