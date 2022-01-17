CHEAT SHEET
Teacher Charged After Leaving Kids Home Alone ‘Two Days and Two Nights,’ Cops Say
A teacher who left two young kids in her care home alone for days on end is now facing charges, according to Connecticut police. Kerry Lyn Caviasca faces two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment for leaving the 9- and 11-year-old kids alone, cops said. It was not immediately clear what the 36-year-old’s relationship was to the kids who were left alone, but police said she had left them to fend for themselves “for two days and two nights.” Caviasca is currently on leave from teaching at Waterbury Public Schools, according to local outlets, and was released on a $5,000 “non-surety bond.” She is expected to appear in court later this month.