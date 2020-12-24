CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Connecticut UPS Worker Murdered by His Helper, Cops Say
‘NEVER MAKING IT HOME’
Read it at NBC Connecticut
Connecticut police have arrested a UPS worker and charged him with murdering his co-worker on the job. Cops responding to a report of a crash on Route 8 in Watertown late Tuesday discovered driver Nathan Burk, 28, mortally wounded. After an hours-long manhunt they arrested Burk’s 19-year-old helper, Elijah Bertrand, on Wednesday. Authorities have not provided a motive for the slaying. UPS workers gathered on Wednesday night for a vigil for Burk. “Got up in the morning. Was all set to probably deliver 200 packages and go home and he’s never making it home,” said Sean O’Brien, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Joint Council 10, according to NBC Connecticut.