Connecticut Woman Arrested 3 Times in 24 Hours
IMPRESSIVE
A Plainfield, Connecticut, woman managed to get herself arrested three times in 24 hours, according to WTIC-FOX 61. Heather Poplasky, 32, was arrested on April 10 for the first time around 6:30 p.m. after allegedly stepping toward her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife during a reported domestic dispute. She was later released on bond and taken to a hospital for evaluation, receiving a summons while there over an incident with medical staff. When Poplasky got out of the hospital, cops say she went back to the home she shared with her partner, a violation of her bail conditions. She was arrested for a second time and held on $25,000 bond. Poplansky then reportedly flooded her cell by clogging the toilet with trash, resulting in a third arrest on charges of criminal mischief.
The streak tied one set last month by upstate New York resident Robert Radek, who was also arrested three times in 24 hours—twice by the same cop.