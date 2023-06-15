Conor McGregor Accused of ‘Violently’ Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals
‘AGGRESIVELY’
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is facing serious allegations from a woman accusing him of “violently” sexually assaulting her in a bathroom at the NBA finals on June 9. Demand letters penned by attorney Ariel Mitchell and obtained by TMZ claim Miami Heat and NBA security separated a woman from her friend and forced her into the men’s restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were stationed. As “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else” enter, McGregor “aggressively kissed her” and coerced her into performing oral sex on the MMA fighter, the letters allege. The attorney also accuses McGregor of pinning the woman against the wall and attempting to rape her. When the woman escaped by elbowing him repeatedly, she forgot her purse, which the letters claim McGregor’s security guards “held hostage” until she begged for it back. The woman reported the incident to authorities and is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor, according to the letters. Reps for McGregor denied the allegations and said he “will not be intimidated.”