Conor McGregor Confirms UFC Comeback With White House Fight

1
Volcano Blasts Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 11:55AM EDT 
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted abruptly on Wednesday morning, sending fountains of lava spewing thousands of feet in the air. The volcano, which has erupted 34 times since last December, spent six hours spurting powerful vertical jets Wednesday morning, with one blast from its south vent soaring up 1,300ft—higher than the Empire State Building. Although some eruptions can last for days at a time, the six-hour stint was short-lived in comparison; however, scientists reported that approximately 8.9 million cubic yards of lava were spewed during that time. The lava has since been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and is not thought to be a threat to local homes or nearby air traffic. Visitors to the park can see the eruptions in person or watch them online via livestreams provided by U.S. government geologists. Scientists currently don’t know how long the current eruption will last or when it will end. Kilauea volcano has only blasted lava into the air four times in the past 200 years, with the last major eruption occurring in 1983 and the previous two in 1959 and 1969. The last major eruption saw the volcano shoot 44 fountains of lava into the air over a period of three years.

2
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.25 8:20AM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 7:41AM EDT 
A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.

3
Keith Urban Points to His Guitarist, 25, During His ‘Love You’ Lyric Swap
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 11:28AM EDT 
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keith Urban sang “I was born to love you” after pointing toward his 25-year-old guitar player, newly unearthed footage shows. The footage from April was posted days after his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30. She submitted paperwork to end 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old Australian country singer, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On Sept. 27, Urban stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his songThe Fighter” to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman. Now, footage dug up by TMZ from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, shows the pair again performing “The Fighter.” Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.” In this footage, Urban also made a lyric tweak, singing “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.” In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” It was posted on Baugh’s Instagram page, with the caption “Did he just say that?” Three days later Kidman, 58, filed for divorce. Fans of The Northman star have since flooded Baugh’s social media posts, directing their distaste towards the young musician and support towards Kidman.

Maggie Baugh Instagram
Maggie Baugh

4
Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 10:29AM EDT 
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un grimases
Contributor/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.

5
‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Stars Split After Two Years of Dating
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:48AM EDT 
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Emily in Paris actors Ashley Park, 34, and long-time partner Paul Forman, 31, have broken up after two years of dating. The show’s leading man and Grammy-nominated Broadway star were last seen together on Aug. 23 in Venice, Italy, filming the successful Netflix series. TMZ reported the couple’s relationship ended last month. Rumors rose when Forman was not seen in Santa Barbara, CA, when Park arrived at the notable wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with newly single Nina Dobrev and Cara Delevingne. Park met Forman when filming season 3 of Emily in Paris. They shortly started dating in December 2023. The couple’s relationship was shared on social media when the singer was hospitalized with “critical septic shock” while they were on vacation. Park wrote on Instagram, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.” The show’s star Lily Collins claimed she speculated that the couple were together before their announcement, because she noticed their chemistry on set. “Well, you guys seemed really excited,” the actress said.

6
Mariah Carey Addresses Rumor in Years-Long Eminem Feud
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:33AM EDT 
BET Ultimate Icon Award recipient US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey, 56, has stoked the flames of a dormant feud with Eminem, 52. Carey claimed that there’s truth to the rumor that her beef with the Grammy-winning rapper started when she was tapped to portray his mom in the 2002 autobiographical movie, 8 Mile. “From what I heard, there is truth to that,” Carey said in the segment “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Did that ignite the beef?” asked Cohen, 57. “No. I mean, maybe,” Carey responded. Producer Damion “Damizza” Young put out the rumor in June that Carey was asked to portray Eminem’s alcoholic mom. “Her insecurities kicked in big time,” Young said on the “TFU Podcast” given she is only four years older than him. Young claimed that’s when their romance began, which Carey has denied. “I think I was probably with him a total of four times,” she told Larry King in 2002. “And I don’t consider that dating somebody.” However, Eminem claimed in 2003 that he had “long, gushy” voicemails from the “Obsessed” singer, which she didn’t exactly deny. “I don’t know what the hell he’s doing. It’s a little excessive. Doesn’t it seem a little bit girly? Like we’re in a catfight,” she told New York Daily News.

7
Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-Husband and Former NFL Star Gets Early Jail Release
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:38AM EDT 
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James.
Timothy Hiatt/Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband and former NFL star has been released early from jail after a DUI arrest. Jay Cutler, a former Chicago Bears quarterback and 2006 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, was arrested in Oct. 2024 for allegedly rear-ending another vehicle in Tennessee. Police reported he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and two firearms in his vehicle. He was booked into Williamson County Jail on Monday morning. Cutler pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to four days in jail, with firearm charges dropped as part of a plea deal. According to TMZ, he was released after serving just two and a half days, though the reason for his early release has not been disclosed. Cavallari, his estranged wife, has not commented on the incident. Since their 2020 divorce, the pair have publicly exchanged insults. Cavallari has claimed she “never got a penny” after the split, while Cutler refuted the claim on the Take It Outside podcast, calling it “insanity” and “completely false.”

8

Conor McGregor Confirms UFC Comeback With White House Fight

Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 10:44AM EDT 
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Conor McGregor interacts with media after BKFC 70 Hollywood at Hard Rock Live in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida.
Leonardo Fernandez/Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has reportedly secured his spot to fight at the White House, calling it a “done deal.” “Done deal, signed, delivered, it ain’t a negotiation,” the two-time UFC champion said on Hannity Wednesday night. “It can ignite a support for the people of Ireland,” said McGregor, who abandoned his bid to become Ireland’s president in September. When Fox News host Sean Hannity asked if UFC CEO Dana White had signed off on his White House fight, McGregor shared that he was in “constant communication” with White. “We’ve done incredible business together. I’m the highest generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.” However, McGregor formerly claimed that he was in direct negotiation with the White House rather than the UFC, sharing that he wanted $100 million and 100 “Golden Visas” to fight at the event. In August, White confirmed the event was “absolutely going to happen,” slated for 2026 on July 4 for America’s 250th birthday. The idea of a White House UFC match was first alluded to by President Donald Trump in July. McGregor’s last fight took place in 2021 where he lost to Dustin Poirier. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

9
‘Breaking Bad’ Star Catches a Break After Arrest Over Hose Incident
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 10:35AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Raymond Cruz attends Opening Night Of Latino Theater Company's "A Mexican Trilogy: An American Story" at The Los Angeles Theater Center on September 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Raymond Cruz attends Opening Night Of Latino Theater Company's "A Mexican Trilogy: An American Story" at The Los Angeles Theater Center on September 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images) Alison Buck/Getty Images

Actor Raymond Cruz, best known for his role as a drug cartel enforcer on Breaking Bad, will not face criminal charges following a confrontation at his home in Silver Lake, California, last month in which three women accused him of spraying them with a hose. The incident, which occurred in September, saw Cruz held in police custody for five hours after the women accused the actor of intentionally spraying them with water as he washed his car in front of his home. According to the actor’s agent, Raphael Berko, the conflict began when a group of three women parked extremely close to Cruz’s vehicle. When Cruz asked them to step back to avoid getting wet, they refused and started recording him instead. Berko acknowledged that some water may have “incidentally splashed” on the women as Cruz turned to tell them to stop filming him, but he firmly denied any intentional wrongdoing. The case was dismissed after prosecutors declined to file charges, though no specific reason for the decision was provided.

10
Elon Musk Just Lost One of His Biggest Records to His Most Hated Rival
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 9:54AM EDT 
Elon Musk holds a news conference with President Donald Trump
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sam Altman’s OpenAI has surpassed Elon Musk’s SpaceX to become the most valuable private company in the world, Bloomberg reports. The rivals were co-founders of the artificial intelligence company in 2015 but had a bitter falling out over its direction. Now Altman is offering current and former employees the opportunity to sell their shares to investors. The move has led the company’s valuation soar to $500 billion, $100 billion more than SpaceX, according to Bloomberg. That puts OpenAI’s valuation leaps and bounds above last year, when it was priced at $300 billion during a funding round. The employees are understood to have flipped $6.6 billion in shares to a host of investors. Citing a source familiar with the deal, Bloomberg reports buyers included “Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp., Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T. Rowe Price.” Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018, and a multibillion-dollar investment from Microsoft followed the year after. Since then, Altman has driven toward turning OpenAI into what Bloomberg describes as “a traditional for-profit company.” Friend-turned-nemesis Musk has since sued the company, even offering to buy it.

