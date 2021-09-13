Conor McGregor Drenches Machine Gun Kelly With His Drink on VMA Red Carpet
‘LITTLE VANILLA ICE’
Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a little scrap on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. A video of the undignified incident shows the UFC champ throwing a drink at the singer before McGregor is ushered away by security guards. A witness told Page Six that the celebs “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart” before McGregor returned to launch his beverage at MGK. It’s not clear what McGregor got so upset about or whether it was just a publicity stunt. Asked about the incident, he denied that a scuffle even took place, saying: “I only fight real fighters... I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers.” Luckily, Ja Rule was on the scene to set the record straight, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I heard there was a fight... That’s what I heard, I’m just relaying the message. Don’t shoot the messenger.”