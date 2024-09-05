Conor McGregor Launches Irish Presidential Campaign
‘ALL THE ANSWERS’
Conor McGregor announced his bid for President of Ireland on Thursday, calling himself the “only logical choice,” in the country’s upcoming 2025 election. “I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!” the champion boxer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end.” McGregor hinted at his presidential ambitions in 2023 while echoing right-wing criticisms in the country. He said his policy priorities focused on “a real lapse in national security” and deporting illegal immigrants. He also has a long rap sheet including a series of assaults, driving offenses and sexual assault allegations. For McGregor’s candidacy to be official, he must be nominated by at least 20 members of the Irish legislature or four administrative counties. Ireland’s current president, Michael D. Higgins is serving his second of two terms in office, and is ineligible for re-election.