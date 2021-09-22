WATCH: Conor McGregor Rivals Anthony Fauci for Worst First Pitch

Read it at TMZ
Conor McGregor may want to stick to his day job of punching and kicking, as the fine motor control required of baseball players seemed to elude him Tuesday night. Clad in a black-and-white checkered suit, the UFC star fighter threw the first pitch of a Tuesday night Cubs game at Wrigley Field very, very, very wide. If you’ll recall, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci threw the first pitch of a July 2020 Nationals game straight into the ground. McGregor has been out of the UFC circuit since July recovering from a leg injury.